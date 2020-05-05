Tuesday, May 05, 2020

Trust Us

"Oh, Nancy Pelosi is just being very smart. By not bringing Congress back she ensures that she gets to decide what happens without any input from other members of Congress" is a sort of true thing someone said to me but they said it was a good thing.

There are justifications for emergency legislation being written without much debate when we are at the moment of an emergency. And, you know, we are in a big emergency. Also, too, it's such an emergency that it's been over 7 weeks since the emergency was apparent, and, well...
by Atrios at 10:35