What Do You Have To Lose

A study of 96,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients on six continents found that those who received an antimalarial drug promoted by President Trump as a “game changer” in the fight against the virus had a significantly higher risk of death compared with those who did not.And still are.
Hey @usatoday, just a few days ago there were news reports of the new administration strategy to find "pro-Trump doctors" to spread misinfo like this. This is literally journalistic malpractice that will get people killed. https://t.co/zfZP7h3WJW— Extremely Socially Distant Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) May 22, 2020