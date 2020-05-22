Friday, May 22, 2020

What Do You Have To Lose

Trump is Trump, but media outlets took this much more seriously than they should have. Sports talk caller Donny from Queens probably doesn't know shit about about anything, and obviously Donald from DC doesn't either.
A study of 96,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients on six continents found that those who received an antimalarial drug promoted by President Trump as a “game changer” in the fight against the virus had a significantly higher risk of death compared with those who did not.
And still are.


by Atrios at 08:59