What a weird creep, why was I friends with him?

About $13bn (£10.3bn) was wiped off Tesla's shares after chief executive Elon Musk tweeted that the electric car company's "stock price is too high".
In a series of other tweets, Mr Musk, 48, also said he was "selling almost all physical possessions" and "will own no house".
He added his girlfriend was "mad at me".
