Saturday, May 02, 2020

What a weird creep, why was I friends with him?

Elon has a good day yesterday.
About $13bn (£10.3bn) was wiped off Tesla's shares after chief executive Elon Musk tweeted that the electric car company's "stock price is too high".

In a series of other tweets, Mr Musk, 48, also said he was "selling almost all physical possessions" and "will own no house".

He added his girlfriend was "mad at me".


We'll go to Mars in 6 months, 12 months tops, depending on regulator approval.

DAMN REGULATORS
by Atrios at 10:00