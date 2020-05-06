You Can't Handle The Truth

Interesting quote in the Economist: Britain's public broadcaster, the BBC, has decided to sacrifice some usual "journalistic values" in the interests of 'the nation' pic.twitter.com/8UpWfZTHvV— Tom Hancock (@hancocktom) May 6, 2020
If the image isn't quite displaying:
"[T]he bosses are keen that we come out of this with the sense that we looked after the interest of the nation, not just our journalistic values."Always glad when some random media executives take it upon themselves to decide what the "interest of the nation" is. A concept that can be extended rather broadly.