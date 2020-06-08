Overall 38% approve of the way Trump is handling the presidency, while 57% disapprove. That's his worst approval rating since January 2019, and roughly on par with approval ratings for Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush at this point in their reelection years. Both went on to lose the presidency after one term.A few more points down (if) and he'll have lost it for good, especially if there's somebody else trying to assume the role of King of the Wingnuts. It was Bush, until it wasn't. It was Palin, until it wasn't. Once the groupies find a new band to like, they forget they ever liked the first one.
Monday, June 08, 2020
38%
I do think a lot of people have been quite frustrated with the fact that Trump's approval rating never really sinks below 40%, even aside from fears about his possible re-election. A general "how can so many people support this horrible idiot asshole." Starting to sink.
by Atrios at 10:00