Trump had taken a cognitive screening test as part of his 2018 physical, and now, more than two years later, he brought up the 10-minute exam. He waxed on about how he’d dazzled the proctors with his stellar performance, according to two people familiar with his comments. He walked the room of about two dozen White House and reelection officials through some of the questions he said he’d aced, such as being able to repeat five words in order.If Trump starts talking about how he doesn't have tertiary syphilis you know, for sure, that he has tertiary syphilis.
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Aced It
Our big wet boy is so smart.
by Atrios at 08:00