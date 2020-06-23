California shattered its single-day record for most new coronavirus cases Monday as the number of people hospitalized statewide due to the virus also reached record levels.
As of Monday evening, county health departments had reported more than 6,000 new cases, with several counties still yet to report, according to data compiled by The Chronicle. California hadn’t exceeded 4,515 new cases in a single day previously, according to the state’s health department.
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
And California
I keep highlighting these to show that it isn't a fluke, one bad week. Things are getting worse a lot of places. California locked down early and hard and then... just gave up.
by Atrios at 15:00