And California

7149 new cases. That's a bigly number. I know just posting the case numbers as they come in makes this an incredibly boring blog. It's just "Yep, there's a train wreck. Oh there's another one. And another. Maybe we should do something about train safety."
Places generally didn't lock down fast enough back in March, but I can understand a degree of denial (though we shouldn't forget de Blasio telling people to go out and party one last time because the bars were going to shut tomorrow). It doesn't seem like an overwhelming crisis until suddenly it is. But now "we" "know" and places just started opening up way too early and... it isn't going to get better quickly. It's going to take 3 months. Again. To get close.