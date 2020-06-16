Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Armed Babies

(CNN)Three New York City Police Department officers have been released from the hospital after getting sick when they drank milkshakes from Shake Shack Monday night.

The shakes may have been poisoned with bleach, according to a statement from the NYC Police Benevolent Association.
"um...maybe it was bleach, sure, why not, just gonna throw that out there."

by Atrios at 08:00