Armed Babies

🚨URGENT SAFETY MESSAGE🚨— Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) June 16, 2020
Tonight, three of our fellow officers were intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in Manhattan. Fortunately, they were not seriously harmed. Please see the safety alert⤵️ https://t.co/D8Lywivhdu
Chapter 2:
(CNN)Three New York City Police Department officers have been released from the hospital after getting sick when they drank milkshakes from Shake Shack Monday night.Chapter 3:
The shakes may have been poisoned with bleach, according to a statement from the NYC Police Benevolent Association.
After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by shake shack’s employees.— Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 16, 2020
"um...maybe it was bleach, sure, why not, just gonna throw that out there."