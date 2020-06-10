Bend It Like Abbot

BREAKING: For the 3rd day in a row Texas set a new record for hospitalizations. Texas has now seen hospitalizations increase 42 percent since Memorial Day.— Jeremy Wallace (@JeremySWallace) June 10, 2020
The issue is not "oh well, let's open up, the cost of that is some more deaths but that's the price we gotta pay." The issue is that doubling rate. That whole exponential thing.
I don't think most of these idiots ever understood the whole "bend the curve" nonsense. It wasn't simply to lower the number of deaths, it was to prevent an explosion in them.
Maybe it'll be fine... and if not?