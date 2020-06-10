Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Bend It Like Abbot



The issue is not "oh well, let's open up, the cost of that is some more deaths but that's the price we gotta pay." The issue is that doubling rate. That whole exponential thing.

I don't think most of these idiots ever understood the whole "bend the curve" nonsense. It wasn't simply to lower the number of deaths, it was to prevent an explosion in them.

Maybe it'll be fine... and if not?
by Atrios at 13:48