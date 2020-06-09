But during the Zoom call hours earlier, which had been between 16 affiliates and staff members, Glassman had repeatedly questioned whether systemic racism existed and questioned the motives of protests around the country.
“I doubt very much that they’re mourning for Floyd,” Glassman said on the call about protesters and CrossFitters who were looking for the company to speak out. “I don’t think that there’s a general mourning for Floyd in any community.”
He also recounted unfounded conspiracy theories on the call that included speculation Floyd was murdered to “silence him” due to a purported, baseless role in a criminal conspiracy involving counterfeit money.
Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Burning Crossfit
Awesome
by Atrios at 17:59