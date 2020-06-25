But What About My Grievances

I can understand somewhat how, outside of the obvious hotspots, people easily could be convinced that the virus was some combination of liberal hoax and a problem only for dirty filthy places like New York City. Somewhat. I do think that people in NYC (for example) forget that they are as much or more of a foreign planet to people from Oklahoma as Oklahoma clearly is to them. A far away land with weird alien people. Why should I have to lock myself in my house for the sins of New Yorkers?
Maybe with just a little bit more luck and a little bit more sense, this second more disperse peak wouldn't be happening, or at least wouldn't be happening so soon. But as it becomes a problem elsewhere and maybe everywhere, Trump's tweets about his personal problems are also going to seem increasingly foreign. People have real problems.