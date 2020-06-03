#BREAKING Statue of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo has been removed from the Municipal Services Building less than a week after Mayor @JimFKenney said he is expediting its removal. @CBSPhilly #RizzoStatue pic.twitter.com/wspkA8iSph— Joshua Crompton (@PhillyNewsGuy) June 3, 2020
The Rizzo statue is philly's confederate monument. A shitty mayor who ran on racism, governed with an explicit policy of police brutality, and was also just a shitty mayor in every other way. Its prominent location was a big fuck you to black people. The local racists, wannabe white flighters who never managed to follow their families out of the city, loved it. Mayor promised to get rid of it a couple of years ago but never quite got around to it. Probably wishing he had, as doing it at this moment is not going to sit well with those racists.