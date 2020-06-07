The mural of former Philadelphia Mayor and Police Commissioner Frank Rizzo that has been an Italian Market fixture for the past 25 years is no more.
The Italian Market is a bit of a mix of things. Sure there's the fancy meat and cheese shop and the fancy olive oil shop, but it's still mostly not aimed at wealthy white gentrifiers. The produce stalls and butchers and fishmongers aren't fancy organic artisan places. They sell cheap stuff and cheap cuts of cheap stuff. A large proportion of the customers are African-American. The mural didn't stop them from coming, but nothing like saying "fuck you" to your customers with that giant face every day.