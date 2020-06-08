In Donald Trump’s West Wing, being a member of the Trump family has historically been the ultimate job security. But that truism is being stress-tested after a run of polls consistently show Trump losing to Joe Biden at this stage of the race—a CNN poll this morning has him down 14 points. According to a source close to the White House, Trump has mulled taking oversight of the campaign away from his son-in-law Jared Kushner. “Trump is malignantly crazy about the bad poll numbers,” a former West Wing official said. “He’s going to broom Kushner and [Brad] Parscale—the numbers are not getting better,” a Republican close to the campaign said.I read these Vanity Fair pieces as funny stories, but we gotta try to stay amused!
Monday, June 08, 2020
Don't Be Mad At My Beautiful Boy Jared
He is very smart. He went to Harvard! He will only do good things for the campaign. As soon as he reads 25 campaign books!
