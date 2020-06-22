Good Luck, Texas

JUST IN: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says in the past few days, we have averaged more than 3,500 new cases a day and our positivity rate has gone to more than 9 percent now. "To state the obvious, COVID-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas," Abbott says.— Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) June 22, 2020
Governor asks that Texans wear masks. "Our goal is to keep Texans out of hospitals and to reduce the number of Texans who test positive...COVID hasn't simply gone away. We don't have to choose between jobs and health. We can have both."— Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) June 22, 2020