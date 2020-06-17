Despite Abbott's emphasis on the importance of masks, he has barred Texas cities from implementing any rules that would require face coverings.Oh well.
Abbott signed an executive order on April 27 that says while individuals are encouraged to wear face masks, "no jurisdiction can impose a civil or criminal penalty for failure to wear a face covering."
Great Moments In Governance
One also bad, but less bad, option would be for Governor Reaper to let the cities do what they want and then get on teevee and shit talk them. Blame them for all the deaths, tell them how stupid they are for the useless mask policy, etc., but let them at least have the mask policy. That way he could continue to Own The Libs to Trump and the MAGA crowd while perhaps allowing some better policy to happen.
