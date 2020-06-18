LINCOLN — At his regular coronavirus press conferences, Gov. Pete Ricketts makes a point of urging Nebraskans to wear a mask when they go to a store.
But when it comes to the state’s 93 courthouses and other local government offices, he doesn’t want local officials to require masks. In fact, he’s told local governments that they won’t receive any of the $100 million in federal COVID-19 money if their “customers” are required to wear masks.
Great Moments In Governance
Pundits always imagine that there's some Bipartisan Compromise We Can All Get Behind And Unite America. Perhaps there was one, between the "MUST OPEN THE ECONOMY" and the "LET'S ALL TRY NOT TO DIE" teams, which would have involved things like requiring masks everywhere. But the Trumpkins decided masks were for soy boy cucks and by not wearing them they could own the libs, and, welp...
