I Tweet Myself

The year is 2020 AD. The USG is entirely occupied by the Trumpkins. Well, not entirely... One small agency of indomitable economists still holds out against the invaders.— Atrios (@Atrios) June 5, 2020
(Not accusing the BLS of anything either but it's all corruptible except THE DATA ECONOMISTS is hilarious) https://t.co/oRhdSLKSna
I don't actually think there's anything nefarious about what the BLS has done. At worst they've needlessly let the headline unemployment rate remain lower than it really is by slow walking the adjustment, and I doubt they have done that. But economists are always ridiculous, suggesting that they are the one true incorruptible segment of society. I mean the DOJ, HHS, CDC, NWS, FCC,... basically every part of this government has been corrupted and the idea that the BLS is singularly incorruptible is so dumb. More than that, the idea that WE MUST NOT LET THE PEOPLE LOSE FAITH IN THE BLS is just bonkers, compared to everything else.
BUT THE ECONOMIC DEBATE PAUL, YOU MUST RESPECT THE ECONOMIC DEBATE.
All about the fucking debate with these clowns.