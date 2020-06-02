Philadelphia officials are struggling to produce evidence to back up their claims that protests Monday on Interstate 676 had turned hostile before officers unleashed tear gas on demonstrators cornered on the highway.
A peaceful protest over the killing of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of law enforcement began around 3 p.m. at city police headquarters. Organized by the Philadelphia chapter of the political group “Party for Socialism and Liberation,” it moved through Chinatown to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Around 5 p.m., some of the estimated 3,000 to 5,000 protesters poured down embankment onto I-676, halting traffic in both directions.
The demonstration ended a few minutes later with Philadelphia police using tear gas canisters and pepper spray to disperse the crowd, according to videos that spread quickly online.
Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Lies and the Lying Liars
Just completely full of shit.
by Atrios at 18:00