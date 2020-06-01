Many Layers of Power

I don't want this to sound like some Hallmark card bullshit YOU BE THE CHANGE, but one problem with hierarchical systems generally is that it does give everyone the excuse to fault the leadership of the boss, and the boss's boss, and the boss's boss boss, and the Big Boss. All valid, of course, but while the Big Boss might be able to attempt to establish company-wide policy, and the little bosses might be responsible for implementing it, you don't have to be all that high up in the hierarchy to have some power to change some things. Maybe ask why *you* aren't hiring any minorities, for example, instead of asking why your company doesn't have a better diversity hiring plan.
Rot's everywhere in the system, maybe even with YOU (and me).