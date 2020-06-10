Dozens of scientific papers co-authored by the chief executive of the US tech company behind the Lancet hydroxychloroquine study scandal are now being audited, including one that a scientific integrity expert claims contains images that appear to have been digitally manipulated.
...
Claims made by Desai about his qualifications gained since his medical degree have been called into doubt, including his claims to hold two PhDs, a master’s, and affiliations with major universities and colleges. Some of these affiliations have now been removed from his website and online profiles.
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Nobody Holds Two Ph.Ds
Well maybe some people did a second one for a kind of hobby, but there really isn't any reason to get a second Ph.D. A dumb movie trope is something like, "Bruce Banner is so smart he holds 17 Ph.Ds." And that's... not how it works. Sure there are some joint advanced degree programs, MD/PhD type things, to make you a doctor and a research scientist, but that this wasn't already a red flag...
by Atrios at 09:30