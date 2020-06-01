Nobody Home

Reached out to half-dozen Hill aides —— Jeffrey Stein (@JStein_WaPo) June 1, 2020
Tl;dr: Nobody thinks Congress will move anything at all in response to mass protests across major cities
House is out in June. Senate may confirm more judges. “No chance,” one says of a legislative response
Me: Is there anything at all you think Congress will consider in response to these widespread protests?— Jeffrey Stein (@JStein_WaPo) June 1, 2020
Senate aide: “😂”
I admit I don't know precisely what they should be doing, but 2020 is going to be the year of the absent Congress. Among other things.