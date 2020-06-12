Florida’s Department of Health on Friday morning confirmed a new daily record high of 1,902 additional cases of COVID-19 — surpassing the previous high of confirmed cases by 204, which was reported just a day earlier.Probably undeniable reality stomping on the fiction.
Fired scientist Rebekah Jones’ site shows thousands more people with the coronavirus, and hundreds of thousands fewer who have been tested, than the site run by the Florida Health Department.
I have no idea what will happen, but it isn't looking good, folks.