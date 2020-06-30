Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Shutting Down
Looking at the pictures of the places that are shutting down again - and therefore had been very open - is jarring. Just people living "normal life." I'm not one who likes to tut tut individual bad behavior about this stuff (aside from the aggressive asshole behavior), but even at the worst of this it seems like the country was pretty divided between people who were like, "oh, yes, so I can still plan for my European vacation in July, right?" and people who weren't planning on leaving their houses for 6 months. Plenty of "normal people," not hyped up MAGAs, never really quite took all of this very seriously. "Normal people" received pretty mixed messages from the powers be.
by Atrios at 11:00