Chicago police officers made popcorn and coffee in U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush’s office while nearby businesses were being looted last month, he announced at a stunning news conference alongside Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Rush’s South Side campaign office was looted about two weeks ago during widespread civil unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police. Looters also went into a nearby plaza of businesses, he said.
...
Rush looked at the videotape and saw eight or more cops, including three supervisors, with their feet up on desks, he said.
“One was asleep on my couch in my campaign office,” he said.
Thursday, June 11, 2020
Spoil The Barrel
Awesome.
by Atrios at 14:31