Sports are likely going to end before they have begun. Some baseball operations (Phillies) are shutting down in Florida because of players getting positive tests. I feel for the students whose life paths are a being a bit altered by All This, but the institutional pressure to keep college sportsball going is insane.
On the same day that the state of South Carolina announced its highest number of coronavirus cases yet with 1,081, the Clemson athletics department announced that 25 additional people have tested positive for the coronavirus.
23 football players.