tHe dIvErsE MarKETpLacE oF iDeAs

I get so tired of the same dumb arguments "we" keep having, and in the middle of "all this" it is a reminder that the people who rule our discourse are stupid irresponsible moral monsters. Pareene awhile back.
Civil society requires the toleration of the expression of opposing viewpoints, no matter how personally discomforting you may find them. Therefore, it would be profoundly hypocritical for the editorial staff of the New York Times opinion section not to immediately invite me to come to their offices to call them all morons and trolls.