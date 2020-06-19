In college, I studied the decline of the Soviet Union and its last failed efforts to engineer society around a “New Soviet Man,” a fit, young, action-oriented prototype optimized for kitschy ideological warfare. Everything Republicans have done in Florida since I was an adolescent here—from deregulating septic tanks to disenfranchising millions of voters—has established that the state exists primarily for a certain kind of Florida Man, and the rest of us are welcome to ride behind him, as long as we pay our own way. Now I can’t help but wonder if DeSantis’s and his partisans’ coronavirus calculus is an essentially eugenicist one: They seem overtly content to let lots of people die, as long as they’re the right people.
Friday, June 19, 2020
The Great Culling
I'm not saying every Republican or rich asshole thinks this way, but since I am allowed to say what polite people cannot, I am 100% sure that many of them do think that Covid is a welcome way to rid the planet of some of the botched and the bungled.
by Atrios at 14:00