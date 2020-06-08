The Hottest Takes

This may well go unremembered in the NYT op-ed bonfire, but James Bennet was a huge champion of Ta-Nehisi Coates at the Atlantic. Ironies abound, I suppose. I see little to cheer in this entire episode. Daggers and fraggers all the way around.— james gibney (@jamesgibney) June 8, 2020
"James Bennet deserves immense credit for publishing a great writer who is also black" is quite the take going around from a bunch of white people who don't understand how damning it is of themselves and their industry. I mean, an editor deserves extra credit for that? He published the black guy, people! HE. PUBLISHED. A. BLACK. GUY. A GREAT WRITER BLACK GUY. ALL YOU LIBERALS, LOOK, HE PUBLISHED A BLACK GUY!!!
If that is actually a notable achievement...