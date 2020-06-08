Monday, June 08, 2020

The Hottest Takes



"James Bennet deserves immense credit for publishing a great writer who is also black" is quite the take going around from a bunch of white people who don't understand how damning it is of themselves and their industry. I mean, an editor deserves extra credit for that? He published the black guy, people! HE. PUBLISHED. A. BLACK. GUY. A GREAT WRITER BLACK GUY. ALL YOU LIBERALS, LOOK, HE PUBLISHED A BLACK GUY!!!

If that is actually a notable achievement...

by Atrios at 08:00