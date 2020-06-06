Current and former employees of the de Blasio administration distressed over the mayor’s handling of largely peaceful protests against police brutality are shifting their complaints from pen to pavement.
Hundreds are planning to rally in City Hall Park at 9:30 a.m. on Monday — the same day the city’s reopening efforts begin following weeks of coronavirus-imposed restrictions — ramping up their prodding of Mayor Bill de Blasio to implement long-promised police reform efforts, according to sources involved.
Saturday, June 06, 2020
The Worst Mayor
It isn't that I expected de Blasio to be good - there were already a lot of reasons to think he's bad - but wow has he been bad.
by Atrios at 19:00