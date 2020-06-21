Thoughts And Prayers

But aides say Tulsa is about something far more important: giving Trump the adulation he craves and reenergizing him after weeks spent wallowing in sagging poll numbers and critical media coverage.
"I guarantee you after Saturday, if everything goes well, he's going to be in a much better mood," a Trump political adviser said. "He believes that he needs to be out there fighting and he feeds off the energy of the crowds.
Gonna have a great week. The best week. Special shout out to Bill Barr stepping on the message, and Brad Parscale for believing eleventy billion people were going to show.