The good COVID-19 news as far as Florida: for the second consecutive week, Sunday’s update from the Department of Health stopped the streak of single-day records for new cases.Reported cases everywhere follow a similar pattern of lower counts Sun-Monday then (roughly) rising through the week, for what are some pretty guessable reasons.
The not-so-good novel coronavirus news as far as Florida: the Sunday update case counts usually run lower than the rest of the week and this week’s 3,494 tops the previous Sunday high (last week) by 73%. And current hospitalizations continued their steady rise in Miami-Dade.
Sunday, June 21, 2020
Up Up And Away
I am dumb and don't know everything, but denial is probably not the best response.
