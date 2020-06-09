When The Lies Don't Even Make Sense

NYPD finds concrete disguised as ice cream at George Floyd protests https://t.co/HvvXeTJzxa pic.twitter.com/UM04re3m6A— New York Post (@nypost) June 8, 2020
As people have pointed out (and you can see on the labels) these are standard construction site test pours.
But this stuff doesn't even make sense. What do you do with a tub of concrete disguised as ice cream? Are we worried the police are going to see one on the ground and try to eat it? I can't even follow what this is supposed to be about.
Trash newspaper, trash journalists, trash cops.
CNN's Law Enforcement Analyst is ON IT!!!
Containers packed with hardened concrete done up to look like chocolate chip ice cream were found near the scene of a recent George Floyd protest in Lower Manhattan, leaving the NYPD on alert, police sources said Monday.https://t.co/CTHJHF8eb4— James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) June 9, 2020