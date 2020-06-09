Tuesday, June 09, 2020

When The Lies Don't Even Make Sense


As people have pointed out (and you can see on the labels) these are standard construction site test pours.

But this stuff doesn't even make sense. What do you do with a tub of concrete disguised as ice cream? Are we worried the police are going to see one on the ground and try to eat it? I can't even follow what this is supposed to be about.

Trash newspaper, trash journalists, trash cops.

CNN's Law Enforcement Analyst is ON IT!!!

by Atrios at 08:00