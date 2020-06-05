You Expect Us To Read Our Own Opinion Page?

A whole bunch of pseudointellectual propagandists spent hours defending the op-ed by bleating about the virtues of the NYTimes thoughtfully expanding our minds and civic discourse just so NYTimes could admit "uhhh so like we didn't read it, we just clicked the publish button." 😆 https://t.co/4Eu1hnE5pW— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) June 4, 2020
Hi James, do you have anything to say?
We published Cotton’s argument in part because we’ve committed to Times readers to provide a debate on important questions like this.James, did you even read it?
Uh, no.Society can only survive so many generations of elite failsons running everything. They're stupid and lazy and immoral and dishonest and they think they're smarter than you because of where they fucking went to high school (James went to St. Albans, you know).