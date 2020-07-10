Now that we have witnessed it on a large scale basis, and firsthand, Virtual Learning has proven to be TERRIBLE compared to In School, or On Campus, Learning. Not even close! Schools must be open in the Fall. If not open, why would the Federal Government give Funding? It won’t!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2020
Friday, July 10, 2020
And A Thousand Online Education Grifters Just Shit Themselves
Online education (whatever its valid uses and merits) has been a way for the a group of grifters to take the money given to people who do useful things (teach) and put it in their pockets instead. They are going to be so mad at My President.
by Atrios at 11:00