Even the "good guys" in DC always err on the side of not doing enough, especially as the costs of not doing enough are huge relative to the costs of doing too much. People might have a little extra money? Oh no. How can we measure the scale of the human tragedy this would cause.
This was obviously a time to go yuuuuuge, and it was obvious from the beginning that not enough of the Very Serious People had any idea, with all that chatter about turning the economy off and then on again, and V-Shaped recoveries, etc.
Oh well, we'll know better next time.