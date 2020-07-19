Trump took the test, known as the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, in 2018 and his doctor said he “aced” it. At the time, a version of the exam circulated online.
“Let's take a test right now. Let's go down, Joe and I will take a test. Let him take the same test that I took.
Wallace said that after it was reported that Trump passed the test, he took it himself. Versions of it have circulated on the Internet after Trump passed it.
“It's not – well it's not the hardest test,” Wallace said. “They have a picture and it says ‘what’s that’ and it’s an elephant.”
“No, no, no,” Trump said, calling Wallace’s description “a misrepresentation.” Wallace said he was describing what he had seen online.
]
“It's all misrepresentation,” Trump reiterated. “Because, yes, the first few questions are easy, but I'll bet you couldn't even answer the last five questions. I'll bet you couldn't, they get very hard, the last five questions.” Trump said he answered all 35 questions correctly.
“Well, one of them was count back from 100 by seven,” Wallace said, then he began with, “Ninety-three.”
“You couldn't answer -- you couldn't answer many of the questions,” Trump told Wallace, prompting the host to ask what the difficult question was.
Sunday, July 19, 2020
Brain Genius
Hard kweschins.
by Atrios at 14:00