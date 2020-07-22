The Philadelphia SWAT officer captured on video last month pulling down protesters’ masks and pepper spraying them as they knelt on the Vine Street Expressway turned himself in Wednesday to face criminal charges, according to the District Attorney’s Office and his lawyer.
Richard P. Nicoletti is expected to face charges of simple assault, reckless endangerment, official oppression, and possession of an instrument of crime, said Jane Roh, spokesperson for District Attorney Larry Krasner.
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Charged
If every major city just prosecuted a couple of these (deserving) cases a year, I suspect behavior would improve quite a lot.
