Everything's Big In Texas

I know you all know this, dear readers, because you are the smartest and most learned readers on the internet, but the problem with big numbers in this context isn't simply that they're big, it's that they are likely to keep getting bigger. A week ago, "we" were starting to freak out because Texas had around 6,000 daily new cases.
Another Texas record day of new cases at 8,258. At that rate, next week it'll be eleven thousand reported on Saturday, and then fifteen thousand, and then twenty thousand...And that's daily.