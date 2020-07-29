Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Florida Man

The good news is cases don't seem to be rising... the bad news is they don't really seem to be falling, either
Florida set a new daily record for coronavirus-related deaths for the second day in a row Wednesday, as the state saw a spike of 216 deaths.

...

The state also added another 9,446 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 451,423 dating back to March, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health Wednesday. It's the fourth straight day that fewer than 10,000 cases were confirmed.
by Atrios at 11:00