A series of controversial remarks by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on a St. Louis radio show are getting widespread attention — and some pushback.And their parents get it and their grandparents get it and...
...
“These kids have got to get back to school,” Parson told Cox. “They’re at the lowest risk possible. And if they do get COVID-19, which they will — and they will when they go to school — they’re not going to the hospitals. They’re not going to have to sit in doctor’s offices. They’re going to go home and they’re going to get over it.”
Monday, July 20, 2020
Get Over It
Republicans always love that phrase, but usually in a somewhat different context.
by Atrios at 09:57