Good-Bye for now!

Just days after his full-throated rejection of all things coronavirus was retweeted by President Donald Trump, former game show host Chuck Woolery’s Twitter account was no more.Ah, well, nevertheless.
On Sunday Woolery wrote, “The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it.”
Former game show host Chuck Woolery announced Wednesday his son has tested positive for COVID-19, just days after Woolery accused medical professionals and Democrats of lying about the virus in an effort to hurt the economy and President Trump's reelection chances.
Woolery, who hosted several popular game shows including "Love Connection" and “Wheel of Fortune” and who is a staunch supporter of the president's, has since deleted his Twitter account following the announcement about his son.
“To further clarify and add perspective, Covid-19 is real and it is here. My son tested positive for the virus, and I feel for of those suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones," Woolery tweeted before his account disappeared.