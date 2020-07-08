Happy Easter

Just repeating what we all know, because as the smartest people on the internet we don't suffer from the instant amnesia that plagues most people, but the first smoothed (7 day average) peak of new daily cases was in early April at about 35,000 (April 9) cases. That's now at about 54,000. The smoothed number of daily deaths on April 9 was at about 1,900. The peak number of smoothed daily deaths came 8 days later, at about 2200.
The good news is the 7 day average of deaths is "only" just above 500 now, but..