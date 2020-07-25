Saturday, July 25, 2020

LOL Nothing Matters

I can't claim I'm any different, necessarily, but you'd think that everything going on at the moment would make some of our Great Public Thinkers get off their usual bullshit for a minute or two, but instead they're all complaining that if they do too much racism they might lose their extremely lucrative barely-show jobs. Though they never seem to lose them.

This "cancel culture" stuff was boring in 1993 when they called it "political correctness."


Why can't we manage to cancel any of these fuckers? How does David Frum still walk free?
by Atrios at 08:30