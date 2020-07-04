National Garden Of American Heroes

I don't think Trump is some sort of SUPERGENIUS but you don't have to be to get the racism is popular and conservatives love to own the libs. So I'm surprised he's going with the statue garden. Conservatives don't give a shit about statues, and to the extent that libs give a shit about monuments to racism, well, fine, go stick them in the Trump Garden of Racism, just don't put them out in front of City Hall.
Own the libs! Bayonet them if necessary! That's what the conservatives want. Not some dumb statue garden, and especially not one which has some statues of black people.