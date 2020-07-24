It is possible to go back to mostly normal. It should have been possible 2 months ago. Fortunately it isn't quite the zombie apocalypse. It isn't *that* contagious. It isn't *that* likely to be fatal. It's possible to get the pandemic under control, and it's possible to fix the economic devastation that is still arriving.
As for the latter, whatever our glorious leaders are offering won't be enough. There's no point in clapping for half measures. Whatever is on offer, it should be doubled and then doubled again. It isn't enough until unemployment is back down to 4%.