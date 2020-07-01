Sounds Bad

JUST IN: @VaughnHillyard reports on new coronavirus data in Arizona, including a 28.3% testing positivity rate over the past day.— MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 1, 2020
“Nearly 1 out of 3 individuals who were tested for COVID in the last 24 hours, their test came back positive. That is a stunning number.” pic.twitter.com/tEwJPuhZos
Early on I said the virus wouldn't be taken seriously until it breached the NoVa virus shield. Which it did (and in New York, of course, NoVa is a metaphor for "where people who matter live"). Obviously it's still getting coverage now, but not with quite the same urgent tenor, generally, even though (gestures around).