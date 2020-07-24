Summer Fundraising Funstravaganza!

Quarterly begging bowl time. I don't always know what I'm doing here, but at the very least we've managed to maintain a community, which after years of everybody deciding that the problem with the internet is "the comments section" and then wondering, yet again, why Facebook ate everything, is no small thing. Still Facebook (and google) did eat everything, including all the ad money! If this fine outpost on the internet is not worthy of your coffee money, I suggest giving it to some other finer outpost on the internet, or similar, as the ad-supported internet for stuff like this isn't really a thing anymore. I suppose there's money in podcasts, but Apple and Spotify are gonna eat that soon, too. The life cycle of the internet!