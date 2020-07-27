Monday, July 27, 2020

That Was A Fun Couple Of Days

All the greatest minds and money of MLB couldn't make this work.
Tonight’s game between the Phillies and New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park has been postponed following a coronavirus outbreak suffered by the Miami Marlins, according to sources.

The Marlins remain in Philadelphia, quarantined in a hotel after postponing their home opener tonight against the the Baltimore Orioles. At least 14 Marlins players and coaches have tested positive for COVID-19, with eight players and two coaches testing positive Sunday, according to ESPN.
The issue every school is facing isn't a plan for reopening, it's the likely plan for reclosing.
by Atrios at 11:01