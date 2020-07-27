Tonight’s game between the Phillies and New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park has been postponed following a coronavirus outbreak suffered by the Miami Marlins, according to sources.The issue every school is facing isn't a plan for reopening, it's the likely plan for reclosing.
The Marlins remain in Philadelphia, quarantined in a hotel after postponing their home opener tonight against the the Baltimore Orioles. At least 14 Marlins players and coaches have tested positive for COVID-19, with eight players and two coaches testing positive Sunday, according to ESPN.
Monday, July 27, 2020
That Was A Fun Couple Of Days
All the greatest minds and money of MLB couldn't make this work.
by Atrios at 11:01